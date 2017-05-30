2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2052625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A horrific rollover crash that killed two people in Alameda was caught on surveillance video.

Two teenagers who died in a rollover crash in Alameda on Memorial Day have been identified as Briana Ortega, 17, from Hayward and Simon Sotelo, 17, from Union City.Six people were injured in a crash.Officers responded to the area of Park Street and Lincoln Avenue just after 8 a.m. after getting a call reporting a rollover crash. They found two vehicles, a minivan and a full-size truck, according to police.Alameda police say the full-size pickup was carrying seven people, one of them died on the scene, and another at the hospital. At least five of the people involved in the accident are in critical condition.The Alameda Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Based on witness accounts, speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said, though the investigation is in the preliminary stages and the primary factor hasn't been determined.