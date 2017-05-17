  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side reports on problems caused by energy efficient low-e glass windows

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has a report on energy efficient low-e glass windows and the dangers they can pose to furniture and plants around your house. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Energy efficient windows can help control our utility costs. They keep the heat inside when it's cold, and outside when it's hot. However, as with anything, there can be a downside.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney's free stuff

Robert Hart, a mechanical engineer and windows researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, studies energy efficient low-e glass windows. The windows have microscopically thin, transparent coatings, and often multiple panes.

Using heat lamps and radiometers, Robert demonstrated how low-e windows work. "They're made to reflect the solar radiation back out," he said. That reflection makes our homes more comfortable.

One homeowner we spoke to has given those windows a lot of thought. Since her family moved to Sonoma, Tish Lehane said they started having problems right away. "The first summer that we moved here. We moved in October, and then the following summer we put out our furniture and it started melting," said Tish. "It doesn't take any time. It could probably be in a couple hour's time, and then it's gone."

Tish has garbage bags full of lawn furniture cushions, the covers all melted from the sun's reflection over the years. She said the heat and bright sunlight in Sonoma, along with the low-e windows, is causing damage to her furniture and to her backyard. She pointed out plants that will have to be cut back soon before reflection from the house's windows burns them.

"Everything out here is just kind of for show," she said. "We don't get to enjoy the backyard as much as we'd like to because it feels a little dangerous." Tish and her family said they only spend time outside when under the cover of a patio umbrella.

Reflected sunlight can damage home siding, too. I didn't find that in the Bay Area, but Robert noted several examples published in a Lawrence Berkeley National Lab report he authored. In that study, Robert found clear glass will reflect about 13 percent of the sun's energy. "A typical low-e window reflects about 1.5 to 3 times that much energy," he said.

Robert says damage is pretty rare because, "there's a lot of things that have to be just right for this to occur, which is why you don't hear about it very often."

What type of things? Window curvature, time of day and distance between the window and the object among them.

Robert says he has measured temperatures up to 170 degrees, which is enough to warp plastics and harm plants.

If this is happening at your home, there is some good news. Usually, a common screen used to keep insects out of the home is enough to diffuse the light and energy.

Click here for more 7 on Your Side stories.

Written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldshoppingfurnitureSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Ask Finney: IRS thief, dry cleaners, broken apartment heater
Man overpays bill for more than two decades. Should he get it all back?
Richmond family fights to stay in home, fend off foreclosure
What's wrong with this house? Homeowner fined thousands by HOA
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video