SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The most popular content on the ABC7 News website and social media pages ranged from heartbreaking to heartwarming. Here's a look back at 2016.
MOST READ STORY: MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF FOAM FILL SANTA CLARA STREET
An apparent malfunction caused a massive spill of foam that is used to fight fires on a Santa Clara street. One witness said, "It looks like a huge foam party gone bad." At one point, the foam was at least 10 feet high, oozing out of a building. Click here for the full story.
MOST READ STORY RUNNER-UP: MARRIED COUPLE FOUND DEAD IN SAN JOSE HOME
Police investigated after friends found a married couple, Golam and Shamima Rabbi, dead inside their San Jose home along with a message written in ink reading: "Sorry, my first kill was clumsy." Click here to read the full story.
MOST WATCHED VIDEO: OWNER OF GHOST SHIP WAREHOUSE SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DEADLY FIRE
ABC7 News spoke exclusively to the man who rented out the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland for a concert party that ended when the building went up in flames, killing 36 people that were trapped inside. Derick Ion Almena said of the victims, "They're my children. They're my friends, they're my family, they're my loves, they're my future. What else do I have to say?" Since the fire, stories have surfaced about how he allegedly ignored repeated warnings that his artist's enclave was a "death trap." Click here to read the full story and click here to see a list of the 36 victims tragically killed in the fire.
MOST WATCHED VIDEO RUNNER-UP: EXCLUSIVE I-TEAM INTERVIEW WITH WOMAN AT CENTER OF POLICE SEX SCANDAL
I-Team reporter Dan Noyes spoke exclusively with the woman at the center of the Bay Area police sex scandal that rocked seven law enforcement agencies over the summer. Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap, revealed how and why she started having sex with police officers. Click here for the full story and click here for full coverage on the scandal.
MOST POPULAR TWEET: OAKLAND PROTEST
Protesters blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of I-880 near Broadway in Oakland. They were rallying behind two men at the center of a nationwide conversation over race and the use of force by police officers - Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
#BREAKING: Protesters in #Oakland are blocking all NB and SB lanes of I-880 near Broadway. https://t.co/AinBbccNeV pic.twitter.com/wCoXtoTqrV— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 8, 2016
MOST POPULAR TWEET RUNNER-UP: OAKLAND PROTEST FIREWORKS
Video from the same Oakland protest shows the demonstrators lighting fireworks on I-880 near Broadway. Click here for the full story.
Protesters in #Oakland have marched onto both lanes of I-800 and set off fireworks. https://t.co/elLHLkem8Phttps://t.co/518p0Dsrlf— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 8, 2016
MOST LIKED, COMMENTED ON AND SHARED FACEBOOK POST: NEVADA COUPLE HAS ENORMOUS DOG
A couple in Nevada says their dog is so big, they think he may be part horse. At just 2 years old, Rocko stands at 40 inches from paw to shoulder and is about 7 feet tall when on his hind legs. Click here for more photos and videos of this enormous pup.
MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM VIDEO: STEPH CURRY WAX FIGURE
Warriors' Stephen Curry posed with a wax version of himself for Madam Tussauds in San Francisco. Click here for the full story and click here to follow us on Instagram!
MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM VIDEO RUNNER-UP: WHALES FEEDING IN SAN FRANCISCO BAY
Check out this up-close look at whales feeding in the San Francisco Bay. A group of kayakers captured this incredible video.
MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM PHOTO: STEPH AND AYESHA CURRY READY TO BAND PATHERS DRUM
Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are ready to bang the Panthers' Keep Pounding drum at Super Bowl 50.
MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM PHOTO RUNNER-UP: THUNDER FANS LOVE KLAY THOMPSON
Warriors fans and Thunder fans both love Klay Thompsons.
MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM POST SHARED BY A VIEWER USING #ABC7NOW: WARRIORS BABY
This photo of an adorable Warriors fan before a Warriors game against the Trailblazers was shared by viewer @QiQiCouture using #abc7now. Click here to follow us on Instagram!
RUNNER UP FOR MOST POPULAR INSTAGRAM POST SHARED BY A VIEWER USING #ABC7NOW: SUPERMOON OVER BAY BRIDGE
This photo shows the supermoon six weeks ago, gliding over the Bay Bridge. It was shared by viewer @lucsteven using #abc7now! Follow us on Instagram here and share your photos by tagging them #abc7now, you may see them on air or online!
IN MEMORIAM: CELEBRITIES AND NOTABLE FIGURES THAT HAVE PASSED AWAY
TAKE A MOMENT TO SMILE WITH OUR FAVORITE FEEL-GOOD STORIES OF 2016
KNOW & TELL VIRAL VIDEOS
