<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1404202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There's new info in the Oakland police sex scandal -- the woman at the center of it all is telling it all. In an exclusive in-depth interview with I-Team reporter Dan Noyes, Celeste Guap reveals how and why she started having sex with an Oakland police officer at just 16.