Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KGO-TV ANNUAL FCC - EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
AUGUST 1, 2017*
*(Revised and Reposted April 19, 2018 to correct administrative errors in the original version)
This report covers the period from August 1, 2016 through July 31, 2017. KGO-TV ("the Station) has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, marital status, religion, age, national origin or citizenship status, disability, sex sexual orientation, gender identity, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state and federal law.
In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.
It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices.
Employees and others believing they have not been treated in accordance with KGO-TV's EEO Policy are encouraged to contact Bradley Hoffman, Human Resources Manager or their immediate supervisor.
In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of openings, and a summary of interviewees who applied for vacancies as well as their referral sources.
In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.
A. POSITIONS FILLED
A listing of all full-time positions filled and number of candidates interviewed from August 1, 2016 until July 31, 2017 is noted in Attachments A and B.
B. LONG-TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
1. College Student Internship Program (Paid)
KGO-TV continues to offer internships to college and university students. The students are paid the San Francisco minimum wage during the internship. The average intern works approximately 20 hours (or less) per week. The students are given the opportunity to work in a variety of departments to educate them about the different possibilities in a career in broadcasting and provide them with practical hands-on experience that complements their academic studies.
The HR Manager emails, faxes or mails an Internship Application Announcement to post in the Career Centers at the following colleges:
University of San Francisco
Cal State University San Francisco
Cal State University East Bay
Cal State University San Jose
UC Berkeley
St. Mary's College
Notre Dame de Namur University
Santa Clara University
Dominican University
Stanford University
During the reporting period, KGO-TV has engaged 27 interns working in News, Sports, "Seven on Your Side" (KGO's Consumer Unit), Research, Public Affairs and Programming.
2. Job Fairs and Diversity Conventions
Ongoing: KGO-TV works with the City College of San Francisco (CCSF) which hosts two job-fairs throughout the year. CCSF provides career and employment resources. CCSF's job fairs are open to the general public. We also went to a Hire Live job fair. The Station participated in the following job fairs during the reporting period:
August 3rd 2016: Stephanie Linton Kovaleski Assistant /News Director attended the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Nation Conference. The conference was held at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, Washington, D.C.
October 5th 2016: Bradley Hoffman, Human Resources Manager attended CCSF Job Fair for Bay Area Counties hosted by City College of San Francisco.
April 12, 2017: Lilian Pena Account Executive was a speaker at National Association of Hispanic Journalists, SFSU "Career Option in Broadcasting"
May 4th 2017: Bradley Hoffman, Human Resources Manager attended the CCSF Mission Center Job Fair for Bay Area Counties hosted by City College of San Francisco.
July 26, 2017: Bradley Hoffman, Human Resources Manager attended the Hire Live Job Fair at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission Street, San Francisco.
3. Employee Job Training
The Station sent 3 employees to the Bay Area Video Coalition ("BAVC") November 6, 2016 for a training session to develop skills in Audio Post Production.
The Station sent 2 employees to the BAVC on October 21, 2016; December 2, 2016; and December 9, 2016 for training in Social Media Campaign Strategies, Online and Social Media Analytics, and Social Media Marketing.
The Station sent 2 employees to Creative Live Web Training August 8-9, 2016 training for Video Photographers and Food Photography for Instagram. We had 2 employees training on Ad Week Webinar August 8, 2016 and January 17, 2017, trigger Social Ads with Sports and Weather and bridge the TV-Digital ad gap.
These job training opportunities were meant to help employees acquire skills that could help advance their careers and qualify them for higher positions.
4. Educational and Community Outreach Programs
October 7th 2016: Kristen Sze TV News Anchor Speaker at SFSU College of Business Women's Emerging Leadership Forum.
October 24th 2016: Spencer Christian TV Weather Speaker at Cal State East Bay's Dept. of Communication.
March 23th 2017: Tracey Watkowski Mentor East Bay College Fund Mentor Program kick-off.
May 20th 2017: Cheryl Jennings TV News Anchor Mc/Mentor Performing Stars of Marin "EnLIGHTen" mentoring at risk girls. All day at Manzanita Rec Center Mari
July 23rd 2017: Mimi Kwan and Laura Kutch, Manager, Community Affairs orchestrated ABC7 Star Scholars program (now going into 10th year) recognizing the Bay Area's top high school academic achievers. The program awarded $1,000 to seven local graduating high school seniors heading for college. The profiles of the student winners are featured in ABC7 newscasts as well as in a special half-hour program. To qualify, these outstanding students exhibited exemplary skills in presentation, writing, and leadership. The overall purpose of this program serves as an outreach vehicle to promote and reward academic excellence in the educational community.
Ongoing since 2007: KGO-TV sponsors The Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship that is administered and awarded annually by The Radio and Television News Foundation (RTDNA). Mr. Wilson was a news anchor at KGO-TV. The endowment provides an annual $2000 journalism scholarship in Pete Wilson's name. Applicants for this endowed scholarship award must be from the San Francisco Bay area or studying in the Bay area in pursuit of a degree in journalism. The 2016 Scholarship was awarded to Danielle Decker of San Francisco, Ca.
Ongoing: KGO Staff provides tours for students visiting from various schools and academic institutions in the San Francisco Bay Area. Students are able to watch a live 5PM newscast, tour the newsroom and finish with a question and answer session with other newsroom staff to provide them insight into the possibilities of a career in broadcast journalism. KGO personnel also participate in other events such as career days and school visits, workshops, and conferences in the community.
October 31, 2016 Lilian Pena Tour Host Laney College multimedia class
November 16, 2016 Chris Johnson Tour Host Ohlone College 18 students
December 1, 2016 Mimi Kwan Tour Host De Anza College Broadcast students
Cupertino
December 2, 2016 Mimi Kwan Tour Host San Martin Gate students
December 5.2016 Mimi Kwan Tour Host Video Club @ Hult Int'l Business School
Q&A
January 12, 2017 Laura Kutch Tour Host Journalism & Visual Communication
Keimyung University, Korea (former PA, Intern Wesley Cho, professor)
January 18, 2017 Kristen Sze Tour Host Shanton University students School of
Communication and Journalism
January 19, 2017 Kristen Sze Tour Host SMIC School, Shanghai
March 13, 2017 Mimi Kwan Tour Host Lynbrook High School, San Jose
Job Shadow Day
March 14, 2017 Laura Kutch Tour Host Inderkum High School, Sacramento
March 19, 2017 Chris Johnson Tour Host Electronic Media class Ohlone College
April 5, 2017 Cheryl Jennings Tour Host UC Berkeley Daily Cal newspaper staff
May 1, 2017 Mimi Kwan Tour Host UC Berkeley Careers in TV
Entertainment Club
5. Notification of Job Openings:
KGO-TV uses Broadcast1Source, a software service and data management system, to forward notifications about the Station's job openings to the list of organizations noted in attachment C. Among those organizations are the following media trade groups that have a broad-based membership that includes of women and minorities.
Bay Area Black Journalists Association
National Association of Hispanic Journalists
Native American Journalists Association
Every job vacancy at KGO-TV is posted on the Company's website (www.abc7news.com) as well as on the ABC Corporate Job Posting list (since May 1, 2006 at Disneycareers.com). In October 2011, a new electronic resume tracking system (KENEXA) was implemented. The system is hosted on the Disneycareers.com website inviting candidates to apply, upload a resume and complete EEOC information.
We also post the following message on our Company's job posting website:
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/ Minority/ Veteran/ Disability
We would like to widely publicize our job opportunities. Any organization that regularly distributes employment information to job seekers or that refers candidates to employers may ask to be put on our mailing list to receive information about job vacancies. For further information, please contact Human Resources at 900 Front Street, San Francisco, CA 94111, phone: 415-954-7745 or email at kgo-tv.hr@abc.com or log on to our website at www.abc7news.com.
In addition, promotional spots were aired as follows:
30 second promo:
Aired 102 times (various hours) on our regular channel and 144 times on our D2 channel.
ABC 7 is an equal opportunity employer and we would like to publicize our job opportunities.
That's why we encourage any organization that distributes employment information or refers candidates to employers to be put on our job vacancy mailing list.
For more information contact the KGO-TV Human Resources Department at 900 Front Street, San Francisco, California 94111.
Or log on to our website at ABC 7News.com.
All of ABC7 Public Service Announcements are on our website: www.abc7news.com on the "COMMUNITY" tab.
