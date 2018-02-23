  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ABC7's Dan Ashley to turn up with Rock the CASA, Melissa Etheridge for charity

If you like great music for a great cause, we have the ticket for you -- literally. Tickets for Dan Ashley's nonprofit charity, Rock the Casa went on sale Friday. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
If you like great music for a great cause, we have the ticket for you -- literally. Tickets for Dan Ashley's nonprofit charity, Rock the CASA are on sale now.

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Dan Ashley's Rock The CASA here

The rock and roll charity concert is back for its fourth year in a row. This annual benefit concert has seen some of music's top performers on its stage including Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, and Cheap Trick. Dan Ashley is thrilled to add Melissa Etheridge to the all-star talent list of Rock The CASA performers. And you can see her March 3rd alongside a host of other entertaining acts.

Rock the Casa benefits three wonderful causes that provide critical help to underserved children including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area, Friends of Camp Concord, and CASA of Contra Costa County.

The headliner this year is music icon Melissa Etheridge -- who you know from her hits "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One."

Ethridge and Dan Ashley got together recently to promote the event.

Dan Ashley: "I know that you do this for a living -- traveling around the country -- but it must be a lot of fun to do something that is for a charitable cause."

Melissa Ethridge: "Oh it always is. It always is. And I really appreciate the opportunity especially something like this that is for the kids."

If you'd like to see Melissa Ethridge Rock the CASA, join us Saturday, March 3rd.

Click here to view the items and experiences up for auction the benefit the selected charities.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about the charity.
