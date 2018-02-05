SAN FRANCISCO --Decades before the tiny house craze took the world by storm, San Francisco was rocking its own miniature dwellings.
After the 1906 earthquake left so much of the population homeless, the city had to get creative to get people back into more permanent homes. While tent camps were a temporary solution, so-called "earthquake shacks" smaller than the size of a modern apartment offered the perfect solution to help people get back on their feet.
Check out the video above to learn how the houses were built and what became of them in the decades that followed.
