  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO

Hidden San Francisco: These earthquake shacks beat the tiny house craze

EMBED </>More Videos

Hidden San Francisco (1 of 6)

Hidden San Francisco: These earthquake shacks beat the tiny house craze

So-called "earthquake shacks" beat the tiny house crazy by nearly a century.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Decades before the tiny house craze took the world by storm, San Francisco was rocking its own miniature dwellings.

After the 1906 earthquake left so much of the population homeless, the city had to get creative to get people back into more permanent homes. While tent camps were a temporary solution, so-called "earthquake shacks" smaller than the size of a modern apartment offered the perfect solution to help people get back on their feet.

Check out the video above to learn how the houses were built and what became of them in the decades that followed.

Hidden San Francisco is an exclusive ABC7 series uncovering secrets of San Francisco. Click here to watch more stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehidden san franciscohousinghomehistoryearthquakesocietySan Francisco
HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The stairs that united a neighborhood
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: How brick circles could save lives
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The park with history of protest
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The rooftop parks you never knew about
More hidden san francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos