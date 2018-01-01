  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MARIJUANA

Hundreds line up at Oakland dispensary to be first to legally buy marijuana for recreational use

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds lined up in Oakland at Harborside Dispensary to be some of the first to legally buy recreational marijuana in California. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds lined up in Oakland at Harborside Dispensary to be some of the first to legally buy recreational marijuana in California.

Proposition 64 was passed by California voters in 2016. Parts of it went into effect today.

RELATED: What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal

Cannabis activist, Steve DeAngelo, made the first sale at 6 a.m. to Harborside's attorney, Henry Wycowski.

Customers no longer need a medical recommendation to buy cannabis, but you do need identification proving you are over 21-years-old. Customers have a daily limit of 1 ounce of flower and 8 grams of concentrates. All edibles are limited to 100 milligrams of THC per item.

RELATED: CHP worried about increase in crashes due to pot legalization

The CHP wants to remind people impaired driving is impaired driving, whether it's alcohol, prescription drugs or marijuana.

Click here for more stories on marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypot clubmarijuanaCHPdrugsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal
Guns, pets and pot: 2018 brings lots of new California laws
MARIJUANA
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related
'Every 15 Minutes' DUI program returns to San Jose high school
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
More marijuana
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video