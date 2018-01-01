Hundreds lined up in Oakland at Harborside Dispensary to be some of the first to legally buy recreational marijuana in California.Proposition 64 was passed by California voters in 2016. Parts of it went into effect today.Cannabis activist, Steve DeAngelo, made the first sale at 6 a.m. to Harborside's attorney, Henry Wycowski.Customers no longer need a medical recommendation to buy cannabis, but you do need identification proving you are over 21-years-old. Customers have a daily limit of 1 ounce of flower and 8 grams of concentrates. All edibles are limited to 100 milligrams of THC per item.The CHP wants to remind people impaired driving is impaired driving, whether it's alcohol, prescription drugs or marijuana.