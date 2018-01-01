  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BART

BART fares increasing by 2.7 percent in new year

SAN FRANCISCO --
Fares are going up for BART riders in the new year, with everyone paying 2.7 percent more than in 2017, according to the transit agency.

The minimum fare will rise to $2 for adults, $1 for youth between 5 and 18 years old, and 75 cents for senior or disabled Clipper card users.

The youth discount is getting extended starting today for people up to 18 years old after previously being only for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Children 4 and under will remain free on BART.

To encourage the use of the cards and cut down on fare gate maintenance cuts related to paper ticket jams, 50 cents are being added in the new year for each ride using BART's blue paper tickets.

BART staff will be handing out free Clipper cards at three East Bay stations in the upcoming days -- at the West Oakland station from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, at the Dublin/Pleasanton station from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 8, and at the Bay Fair station from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 9.

People can go to clippercard.com to get a card, find in-person locations or find out how to get a discounted card for youth, seniors or disabled riders, according to BART.

