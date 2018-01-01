  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MARIJUANA

San Jose cannabis dispensary attracts big crowds

EMBED </>More Videos

The wait is finally over for recreational pot users to come out of the shadows. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The wait is finally over for recreational pot users to come out of the shadows.

"I'm about 56 years old and I never thought this day would happen," said Brett Anthony Muret of Woodside. He came to Buddy's Cannabis in San Jose to do his pot shopping.

Buddy's was the first dispensary to receive a state license to engage in recreational sales of cannabis last month.

RELATED: Hundreds line up at Oakland dispensary to be first to legally buy marijuana for recreational use

"Until today, we've sold just medical cannabis," said owner Matt Lucero. "This to me is the next logical step in becoming fully legitimized in our community."

Forty-two businesses received a temporary license to be able to sell recreational marijuana. The short-term license expires in May. Businesses will then have 90 days while California's Bureau of Cannabis Control reviews applications for a permanent license that will be good for a year.



Then, there's the question of state and federal taxes. "We pay every dime to every entity that is asking us to pay. We fill out a file federal tax return just like any other business," said Lucero.

VIDEO: What you need to know when recreational marijuana becomes legal

However, there's still a gray area since the sale of marijuana is illegal in the eyes of the federal government.

As a result, most dispensaries require customers to pay in cash since banks are federally insured entities. This is not the case at Buddy's. They accept either cash or card.

"We've been able to hold and maintain both a business checking account as well as a merchant bank account," said Lucero. "To me, it's a security risk that I would not want to deal with and subject our customers to."

That's a convenient transaction that will be sure to keep customers coming back.

There is a 15 percent tax on the sale of marijuana that is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue for the state each year.

Click here for more stories about marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmarijuanapot clubpoliticslegalcannabis watchSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland pot delivery company hopes to expand to recreational users
What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal
Hundreds line up at Oakland dispensary to buy pot for recreational use
Guns, pets and pot: 2018 brings lots of new California laws
MARIJUANA
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related
'Every 15 Minutes' DUI program returns to San Jose high school
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
More marijuana
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video