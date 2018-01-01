22 year-old woman injured by celebratory gunfire New Years Eve, at a San Leandro backyard house party. pic.twitter.com/LcSCSIhY9E — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) January 2, 2018

A San Leandro resident was accidentally struck by celebratory gunfire very early New Year's Day, police said.The 22-year-old woman was wounded by a descending bullet as she stood on the backyard patio of a home on Pacific Avenue for a party just after midnight, according to police."Everything was going fine, then we started hearing gunfire in the distance," said party host Nefer, who declined to give his last name.San Leandro police and other emergency personnel treated the woman for a minor injury in her lower extremity.The investigation into the shooting revealed that the bullet was from New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire and not intended to cause injury."She did not know she was injured for several minutes until she went to the bathroom and saw blood," said Nefer.Police report getting several 911 calls reporting gunfire near the house party location.A bullet was found on the backyard patio, police are running a ballistics test."We need tips in the public and if somebody calls in the right lead we will pursue it and find the person who fired the gun and bring them to justice," said San Leandro police Lieutenant Robert McManus.