Woman killed in New Year's Day hit-and-run accident in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating a New Year's morning fatal hit and run accident in Oakland that happened in a crosswalk near 98th and Sunnyside Street. (KGO-TV )

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police are investigating a New Year's morning fatal hit and run accident in Oakland that happened in a crosswalk.

Two white shoes along 98th Avenue and Sunnyside Street mark the crosswalk where the hit and run accident claimed the life of a female pedestrian at 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Neighbors were in shock after paramedics and police responded to the scene of the hit and run collision across from Cox Elementary School.

98th Avenue was closed for eight hours as investigators tried to piece together evidence. 98th is a major thoroughfare between the Interstate 580 and 880 freeways in Oakland.

Neighbors say they have long complained about people speeding down the hill and dangerous crosswalks.

"The fact that cars are flying fast to get on the freeway going up 98th and flying fast going down the hill, kids have to fight to be safe to cross the street," said Donald Tyler, who lives nearby.

Oakland police say they are looking for a dark-colored sedan that sped away southbound. They have not yet identified the pedestrian.

"It's sad to think that on the way home after bringing in the New Year somebody didn't make it," said Lakeysha Kaufman, who lives nearby.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
