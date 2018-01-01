A 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his parents, sister and a family friend inside a Long Branch home on New Year's Eve.The suspect was taken into custody without incident following the shooting inside the Wall Street home just before 11:45 p.m.He faces charges of four counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.A semi-automatic rifle was recovered at the scene, investigators said. The rifle used in the shooting was legally registered to a resident of the house.The victims have been identified as the suspect's parents, 42-year-old Steven Kologi and 44-year-old Linda Kologi; his sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi; and a 70-year-old family friend, Mary Schultz."I'm like still in shock. I can't even feel how cold it is out here. I'm just in complete shock," Ronnie Pacheco said.Those chilling words from a family friend after hearing about the deadly shooting. A family photo from a previous night out seems to show everyone enjoying themselves so that's why it's hard to grasp this tragedy."It hurts, It really hurts...I can't even think right now... I'm sorry," Pacheco said.The Kologi family was apparently having a small New Year's Eve gathering, but just before midnight, the teenage boy turned violent.Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident, but the motive of the shooting was still under investigation."It's a terribly tragic incident," Gramiccioni said.The teen's name has not been disclosed.The prosecutor said the teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed.Pacheco said he was stunned, having played softball and gone on long drives with his old high school buddy, Steve Kologi."He always would have your back no matter what you know. He always had your back," he said, sobbing.