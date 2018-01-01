  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Recreational marijuana brings long lines to Santa Cruz dispensaries

People lined up at "KindPeoples" in Santa Cruz at least an hour before the doors opened at 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
People lined up at "KindPeoples" in Santa Cruz at least an hour before the doors opened at 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

The CEO and co-founder said the line averaged 30 to 50 people throughout the day and into the night.

RELATED: Hundreds line up at Oakland dispensary to be first to legally buy marijuana for recreational use

Customers came from as far away as Florida, Finland, and New York.

"It's the end of prohibition," said Khalil Moutawakkil. He estimates business will double now that recreational marijuana is legal in California.

All a person needs is proof they are at least 21 years old to buy pot.

VIDEO: What you need to know when recreational marijuana becomes legal

Though it's legal, there are some limitations to pot purchases.

A customer can only buy one ounce of flower or 8 grams of concentrate per day.

One customer at "KindPeoples" said she's been a medicinal user.

She's glad marijuana is now legally available to any adult because she feels it takes away some of the taboo.

Click here for more stories about marijuana.
