People lined up at "KindPeoples" in Santa Cruz at least an hour before the doors opened at 7:00 a.m. on January 1, 2018.The CEO and co-founder said the line averaged 30 to 50 people throughout the day and into the night.Customers came from as far away as Florida, Finland, and New York."It's the end of prohibition," said Khalil Moutawakkil. He estimates business will double now that recreational marijuana is legal in California.All a person needs is proof they are at least 21 years old to buy pot.Though it's legal, there are some limitations to pot purchases.A customer can only buy one ounce of flower or 8 grams of concentrate per day.One customer at "KindPeoples" said she's been a medicinal user.She's glad marijuana is now legally available to any adult because she feels it takes away some of the taboo.