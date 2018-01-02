  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
AIR QUALITY

Air quality may be dangerous for those with health issues

Officials said a Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing the total for this season to 18. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials said a Spare the Air alert is in effect for the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing the total for this season to 18.

The air quality will be dangerous for those with health issues and if you burn a fire in your fireplace you are going to make it worse.
RELATED: What are Spare the Air days?

Officials said it isn't cars that produce the most pollution on spare the air days, it is fires. Smoke from one fireplace can pollute an entire neighborhood, so fires are not allowed Tuesday.

Those with asthma or heart issues should be extra careful. "I advise them to stay indoors as much as they possibly can. If they go outside, not to exercise and if the pollution is really bad to wear particulate masks," John Balmes said.

RELATED: How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Officials do worry that these repeated announcements will become white noise to people and they'll become complacent, so they want to emphasize this is an ongoing issue and we all have to be vigilant.

Related Topics:
weathersmokeair qualityfirehealthbay area air quality management districtSan FranciscoOaklandMarinSan MateoSan JoseRichmondBerkeley
