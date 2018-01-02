  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Anderson police say man asks for directions to drug deal

Police said a man asked them for directions to a mobile home park, but later found out he was on his way to a drug deal with a loaded firearm.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department said they knew something was up when the driver of a BMW parked illegally and then walked over to their patrol car to ask for directions to a mobile home park in the area.

After exchanging a few words, searching the suspect's car and his cellphone - they discovered the suspect was on his way to sell marijuana and apparently got lost, according to police.

The Anderson Police Department said its officers are always willing to help, but only when people are not illegally possessing loaded firearms and drugs.

