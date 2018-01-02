  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
VEGAN

Chef faces backlash after claiming to have 'spiked' vegan diner's meals with meat

An English chef says she's getting death threats after she claimed to have spiked a vegan diner's meal with meat. (KGO-TV)

SHROPSHIRE, ENGLAND --
An English chef says she's getting death threats after she claimed to have spiked a vegan diner's meal with meat.

Laura Goodman co-owns Carlini restaurant in Shropshire, England.

She recently made a claim on Facebook saying she spent all day cooking vegan recipes for a group of diners who then failed to order them. She said on Facebook one "pious vegan" diner "went to bed still thinking she was vegan."

Within hours the remark sparked an extreme backlash.

The restaurant's online rating plummeted and its website was hacked.

Goodman has since apologized and says she did not add meat products to the meal.
