  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side, Consumer Reports help choose best toilets for your home

EMBED </>More Videos

When you make changes to your bathroom, the toilet is an important part of the equation. What is there to consider? The shape and style, right? And whether it will fit the right distance from the wall. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When you make changes to your bathroom, the toilet is an important part of the equation. What is there to consider? The shape and style, right? And whether it will fit the right distance from the wall.

But, there is so much more. In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney help you choose the best toilet for your home.

It is one of the most-used and most important fixtures in a home.

When it's time to get a new one, the wall of toilets in the home center can be pretty daunting. How do you choose?

Not all toilets perform the same. Consumer Reports tests to see if they effectively wash away debris, whether the bowl is left clean after a flush, and how water-efficient they are.

What makes one toilet better than another? To illustrate, Consumer Reports selected two toilets that cost the same - $150. But one is a recommended model, and the other has the lowest score in their ratings. Why?

The Mansfield Alto just got fair marks for waste removal.

In several tests, the sponge debris stayed in the bowl. But the Delta Prelude does its main job very well.

Those little test sponges won't be coming back.

And how clean is the bowl surface afterward? One Consumer Reports test is to draw a water-soluble marker ring around the inside of the rim, to see if one flush can wash it away.

The Mansfield bowl was only "fair," with markings left behind after each flush.

"A good performer has the power to rinse away most of the debris, most of the time," said John Banta, Consumer Reports Expert.

The Consumer Reports recommended Delta model did an excellent job powerfully rinsing the ring away.

And when you shop, check out the efficiency rating. The Delta uses less water than the Mansfield. Just 1.28 gallons per flush versus 1.6 gallons.

If you have a toilet from before 1990, you can save 19 gallons per person, per day, by switching to one with the Environmental Protection Agency's water-sense sticker on it.

And to find out if your toilet is leaking and needs to be fixed or replaced, put a few drops of food coloring into the tank. In 15 minutes, if there is color in the bowl...you got a leak.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from 7 on Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your Sidetoiletbathroomhome repairsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video