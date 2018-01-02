Check your tickets: Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

Someone could be a big, big winner as the Mega Millions winning numbers have been drawn.01-42-47-64-70 Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier:7Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $361 million. That's the 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history.In the meantime, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has grown to $440 million.That's the biggest amount since last August when a Massachusettes player won a $758 million jackpot.