LOTTERY

Check your tickets: Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

The New Year begins with two big lottery jackpots on the line. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Someone could be a big, big winner as the Mega Millions winning numbers have been drawn.

WINNING NUMBERS: 01-42-47-64-70 Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier:7

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $361 million. That's the 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history.

In the meantime, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has grown to $440 million.

That's the biggest amount since last August when a Massachusettes player won a $758 million jackpot.

