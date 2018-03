SJ police search for suspect who attacked woman on middle school campus

Take a good look. @SanJosePD needs help finding suspect who attacked a woman in a classroom at Harker Middle School at 6:30am Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OHwiUtkUU1 — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) January 3, 2018

The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at a middle school Tuesday morning.It happened at Harker Middle School, a private school on Blackford Avenue.The woman, who is an employee of the school, told police she was attacked in a classroom around 6 a.m. A spokesperson for Harker said it was an hour before any students arrived on campus.The suspect was caught on surveillance camera roaming the campus from 4 a.m. up until the attack happened. He was then seen walking away from the area.Harker School released a statement that reads:Police say they will have a presence at the school and increase patrols in the area.Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click this link to reachSilicon Valley Crime Stoppers Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.