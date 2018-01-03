Social media reacts to legal pot sales in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The sale of recreational marijuana is now legal in California and people have a lot to say about it.
Watch the video above to see some reactions on social media.
Live footage of #marijuana going legal in California 🙃 pic.twitter.com/2pzCZkhBJi— Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) January 2, 2018
California is about to get a whole lot dumber. #Marijuana #LegalizeIt— Damon Roderick (@ArmorRoderick) January 1, 2018
Can't wait to see how much #California makes at the end of the fiscal year in taxes from the legalization of #marijuana. Just the money we save in judicial fees should alone be worth it.— William Furtado (@williamefurtado) January 2, 2018