  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MARIJUANA

Social media reacts to legal pot sales in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The sale of recreational marijuana is now legal in California and people have a lot to say about it. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The sale of recreational marijuana is now legal in California and people have a lot to say about it.

Watch the video above to see some reactions on social media.

CANNABIS IN CALIFORNIA: What you can and can't do

Click here for more stories about marijuana.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanamedical marijuanalawsabc7 originalssocial mediatwittercannabis watchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cannabis in California: What you can and can't do
What you need to know when sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal
Hundreds line up at Oakland dispensary to buy pot for recreational use
MARIJUANA
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related
'Every 15 Minutes' DUI program returns to San Jose high school
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
More marijuana
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video