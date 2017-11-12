SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.
This week's edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on cancer. Do you know whether or not you are at greater risk of cancer due to a genetic mutation? It's not something we think about until we have a family member or a loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. The BRCA genetic mutation could lead to breast or ovarian cancer, or perhaps other cancers. It is so dangerous that some people will take drastic surgical measures to prevent it.
There is a major effort underway to get researchers to focus on BRCA genetic mutations and encourage people to get tested to find out who has the mutation in the family.
Studio Guests
Evan Goldberg
Founder, BRCA Foundation
www.brcafoundation.org
Facebook: @BRCAFoundation
Twitter: @BRCAFndn
Raleigh Zwerin
Mother
Pamela Munster, M.D.
Oncologist
Co-Leader, UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center's Center for BRCA Research
brca.ucsf.edu/
Facebook: @DillerCancerCenter
Twitter: @UCSF_BRCA
Lauren Ryan
Genetics Counselor, Color Genomics
www.color.com/
Facebook: @color
Twitter: @color
