Studio Guests

Each week we examine stories that affect people who live and work in the Bay Area.This week's edition of "Beyond the Headlines" focuses on cancer. Do you know whether or not you are at greater risk of cancer due to a genetic mutation? It's not something we think about until we have a family member or a loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. The BRCA genetic mutation could lead to breast or ovarian cancer, or perhaps other cancers. It is so dangerous that some people will take drastic surgical measures to prevent it.There is a major effort underway to get researchers to focus on BRCA genetic mutations and encourage people to get tested to find out who has the mutation in the family.Founder, BRCA FoundationFacebook: @BRCAFoundation Twitter: @BRCAFndn MotherOncologistCo-Leader, UCSF Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center's Center for BRCA ResearchFacebook: @DillerCancerCenter Twitter: @UCSF_BRCA Genetics Counselor, Color GenomicsFacebook: @color Twitter: @color