1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART

One man is dead and another is severely injured after a shooting near the West Oakland BART Station.The BART officer involved is unharmed. It's unclear who fired the deadly shot Wednesday evening."I was inside getting my BART ticket at about 4:40 and I heard gunshots and a bunch of people running into the station screaming and running," said witness Annabelle Teleki of Oakland.Witnesses who did not want to go on camera say two men fought over a gun at the corner of 7th and Chestnut streets. They say a BART officer responded from the West Oakland station after shots were fired."The BART officer, who was in full police uniform, did discharge their firearm," said Officer Johanna Watson of the Oakland Police Department.Oakland police are investigating because the shooting happened right off BART property. They have not said who shot who."Both individuals had gunshot wounds," said Watson. "Another has serious injuries, but we cannot confirm that this was the discharge of the BART officer's firearm."Police recovered a handgun on scene."It doesn't make sense, now someone's son, father, is not coming home," said Oakland resident Sky Taylor. "It doesn't make sense at all.""This is a main thoroughfare through the West Side of Oakland so we have a lot of witnesses that we're talking to and we'll also be checking video surveillance as well," Watson added."I'm really sorry to hear that somebody has died," said Teleki.Police barricaded several blocks to investigate, opening the streets around 9 p.m. BART service went uninterrupted.