Ayesha Curry will never call herself 'NBA wife'

Ayesha Curry juggles many titles such as celebrity chef, author, model, TV host, and restauranteur, but there's one title she does not want you to call her.In an interview on ABC's Nightline, she was told, "and yet one of the titles you didn't say is 'NBA wife.'" "I don't think I'll ever call myself that because I feel like I don't think my husband would call himself 'chef's wife,'" Curry said.During the interview, Ayesha said her mother always told her to "never lose yourself inside of your marriage."Her husband, of course, is NBA superstar Stephen Curry.Ayesha also said she's happy she has been able to find that balance to be able to pursue her passions and take care of her family.