Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified

Police have just released the name of the man shot and killed by a BART police officer.28-year-old Shaleem Tindle of Oakland died at the hospital.Officials say a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer fatally shot a Tindle who they say had a handgun and was in a dispute with another man outside a train station.The second man was injured but investigators have not determined who shot him.The uniformed and on-duty BART officer was inside the West Oakland station at 1451 Seventh St. at 4:41 p.m. when he heard a shooting taking place.The Oakland Police Department says Thursday the officer ordered Tindle to drop his gun several times and that the officer shot him after he refused.Tindle was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.The other man involved in the altercation was also taken to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.Police said they are still trying to clarify how that man suffered his injuries.The BART officer was wearing a body-worn camera that apparently captured the incident.