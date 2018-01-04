Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Police have just released the name of the man shot and killed by a BART police officer. 28-year-old Shaleem Tindle of Oakland died at the hospital. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have just released the name of the man shot and killed by a BART police officer.

28-year-old Shaleem Tindle of Oakland died at the hospital.

Officials say a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer fatally shot a Tindle who they say had a handgun and was in a dispute with another man outside a train station.

The second man was injured but investigators have not determined who shot him.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART

The uniformed and on-duty BART officer was inside the West Oakland station at 1451 Seventh St. at 4:41 p.m. when he heard a shooting taking place.

The Oakland Police Department says Thursday the officer ordered Tindle to drop his gun several times and that the officer shot him after he refused.

Tindle was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The other man involved in the altercation was also taken to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

Police said they are still trying to clarify how that man suffered his injuries.

The BART officer was wearing a body-worn camera that apparently captured the incident.
