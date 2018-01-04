  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SILICON VALLEY

Silicon Valley Auto Show showcases cars of the future

Promoters are now billing Silicon Valley as the epicenter of the new automotive world. Of course, much of that has to do with the move toward self-driving vehicles and technology. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Silicon Valley Auto Show opened its doors Thursday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Promoters are now billing Silicon Valley as the epicenter of the new automotive world. Of course, much of that has to do with the move toward self-driving vehicles and technology.

Jeremy Beaver with Del Grande Dealer Group stopped by ABC7 News to talk more about the future of automobiles and the Silicon Valley Auto Show itself.

