Silicon Valley Auto Show showcases cars of the future

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The Silicon Valley Auto Show opened its doors Thursday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
RELATED: Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives
Promoters are now billing Silicon Valley as the epicenter of the new automotive world. Of course, much of that has to do with the move toward self-driving vehicles and technology.
Of course, much of that has to do with the move toward self-driving vehicles and technology.
RELATED: SJSU students bring solar, electric power to Silicon Valley Auto Show
Jeremy Beaver with Del Grande Dealer Group stopped by ABC7 News to talk more about the future of automobiles and the Silicon Valley Auto Show itself.
Click here for more information on the Silicon Valley Auto Show.