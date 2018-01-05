  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Oakland Raiders to introduce Jon Gruden as new coach on Tuesday, ESPN sources say

The Raiders will hold a news conference on Tuesday to introduce Jon Gruden as the team's next head coach, a league source confirmed to ESPN. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Jon Gruden will be introduced as the Oakland Raiders's next head coach on Tuesday, according to our sister network ESPN.

Gruden is expected get to the longest coaching deal in NFL history -- a 10-year deal approaching $100 million -- when it is made official Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. The network is reporting team owner Mark Davis's offer could include an ownership stake in the team.

Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and has been working as an ESPN analyst, is returning to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after the regular-season finale on Sunday.

ESPN has contributed to this report.
