  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

It's flu season in the Bay Area and that means people are being surrounded by coughs and sniffles. So how do you prevent it from happening to you? (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's flu season in the Bay Area and that means people are being surrounded by coughs and sniffles. So how do you prevent it from happening to you?

The CDC says the best way to avoid the seasonal flu is to get a vaccine -- it's not too late in the season.

VIDEO: How to tell the difference between the flu and a cold

But good health habits also help stop the spread of germs.

Watch the video above for some tips from the CDC on how you can put up a good fight.

STUDY: Man flu may be real

Click here for more stories about the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonhealth careillnesscoldabc7 originalscdcflu prevention
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Study: 'Man flu' may be real
COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video