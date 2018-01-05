Young North Bay fire survivor gets big surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

After October's North Bay wildfires, a young survivor and her classmates got a surprise from the Harlem Globetrotters.Many students at Saint John the Baptist in Healdsburg lost their homes in the devastating fires.One of them is 10-year-old Lilly, a double amputee, who suffers from a severe joint disorder.The Globetrotters wanted to bring back some excitement to the school. They gave Lilly her own jersey and invited her to one of their games at Oracle Arena.