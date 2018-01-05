  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
NORTH BAY FIRES

Young North Bay fire survivor gets big surprise from Harlem Globetrotter

After October's North Bay wildfires, a young survivor and her classmates got a surprise from the Harlem Globetrotters. (KGO-TV)

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
After October's North Bay wildfires, a young survivor and her classmates got a surprise from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Many students at Saint John the Baptist in Healdsburg lost their homes in the devastating fires.

RELATED: Bay Area MLB players participate in baseball benefit for North Bay fire victims

One of them is 10-year-old Lilly, a double amputee, who suffers from a severe joint disorder.

The Globetrotters wanted to bring back some excitement to the school. They gave Lilly her own jersey and invited her to one of their games at Oracle Arena.

Watch the video in the player above to see Lilly's giant surprise.

Click here for more stories about the North Bay wildfires.
