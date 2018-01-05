Big jackpots lead to big dreams in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --What would you do with a billion dollars-give or take?
Between the Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night that's about how much lottery money is currently up for grabs.
One person in the United States is taking home all of that money, as Mega Millions confirmed a winner Friday night. Although there were no winners in California, one Mega Millions player scored 5 out of 6 numbers in Daly City.
People who were feeling lucky flocked to Historical Lucky Retailers in the South Bay.
The owner and customers alike were in good spirits at Hana's Bottle Shop in Santa Clara. Ticker buyers said they'd buy houses for themselves, and their parents, in some cases. Cars were another dream item.
Some people simply said they'd provide a better life for their families.
When pressed to pick something more frivolous, one man said he'd buy an island.
The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game reached $450 million. Powerball stands at $570 million. Of course, that's if the winner agrees to payments over 29 years.
The cash option pays out $281 million and $358.5 million, respectively.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball has odds of one in 292.2 million.
Good luck!
