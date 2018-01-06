  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Fairfield police say shooting caused 3-car crash

Police in Fairfield are looking for a gunman after a shooting led to a three car crash Saturday. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A heavily traveled road in Fairfield was closed for hours Saturday after a shooting led to a multi-car crash, Fairfield police said.

Fairfield police received multiple calls regarding a three car collision near Waterman Boulevard and Hilborn Road around 3:20 p.m. Responding officers found one victim in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. "At this time we don't know whether it was an exchange of gunfire or not, what I do know, is that the victim was in a silver Honda Accord and a vehicle pulled up next to him and shots were fired in his direction," Fairfield police officer Kathryn McCormick said.

The driver's injuries made him lose control and he then crashed his car into a minivan and another car, McCormick added. A total of seven people were in those vehicles. They were all taken to the hospital, some just as a precaution.

Investigators believe additional cars on Waterman Boulevard could have been impacted by the injured driver.

"We have some information that maybe a couple of other vehicles fell victim to the collision that were no longer on scene when our officers arrived, so we're asking especially those drivers to give us a call," McCormick added.

No suspect vehicle description was immediately available from police.

