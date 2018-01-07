VIDEO: Heavy rain raises flood concerns for the North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Heavy rain on Monday is raising concerns for flooding in the North Bay. A strong level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale will move through the region Monday.
Heavy rain at times, especially in the afternoon and evening, could lead to issues over our recent burn scars in the North Bay.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the North Bay Monday evening for the threat of debris flows, mud slides and Flash Flooding.
