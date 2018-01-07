VIDEO: Strong storm moving through the Bay Area

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
A strong level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale will move through the region Monday. (KGO)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A strong level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale will move through the region Monday.

Expect heavy showers in the afternoon and evening along with gusty winds that could top 30 mph at times.

Widespread one to two inches of rainfall is expected with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the North Bay Monday evening.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

