Disney's 'Coco' inspires economic boom for Mexican guitar makers

The popular Disney movie "Coco" is giving guitar makers in one tiny Mexican town something to sing about.Guitar makers in Paracho, Michoacán, Mexico say their guitars stood out in film, and now they are flying off the shelves.The guitar makers are also adding a little flair inspired by the movie, painting Dia de Los Muertos-themes skulls and symbols in multiple colors onto the guitars.Those musical instruments are now finding homes around the world as the instrument maker ships internationally to meet the demand.