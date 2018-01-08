  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Athletics celebrate Oakland anniversary with free tickets

Workers affix a green tarp over upper deck seats at McAfee Coliseum Wednesday, March 15, 2006, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Athletics are celebrating their 50th anniversary in Oakland by giving away free tickets.

Every seat in the Coliseum for the Tuesday, April 17 game against the Chicago White Sox will be free of charge. Parking will also be free.

The date marks the anniversary of the A's first regular season game in Oakland back in 1968.

Tickets will be available, Wednesday morning at eight in the morning on the A's website.
Click here for more information on how to get tickets.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland Athleticsfree stuffMLBoakland coliseumentertainmentOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Jharel Cotton seeks second opinion after MRI shows sprained UCL
Brewers C Stephen Vogt not expected back for Opening Day
Oakland A's agree to one-year deal with Jonathan Lucroy
The Oakland A's aren't nearly as boring as you think
Oakland A's release designated hitter Brandon Moss
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos