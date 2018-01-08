  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

East Bay welcomes rain as some pondered where winter went

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area saw the first significant rain of the new year Monday and it was most welcome to those who were beginning to wonder where the winter went. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area saw the first significant rain of the new year Monday and it was most welcome to those who were beginning to wonder where the winter went.

I think we need rain," said Jason Spector, as he walked in Oakland with his umbrella. "I mean I want to like go snowboarding and skiing, so I'm excited about the rain."

In Oakland, the rain did bring with it some minor flooding issues. Storms drains were filled with debris from the extensive dry spell that was December.

The weather produced some slick roadways in Contra Costa County, but no significant problems otherwise given the lack of ground saturation so far.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

"It's relatively early, we haven't had a lot of rainfall," said Brian Balbas, Interim Director of the Contra Costa County Public Works Department. "So most of the rainfall is infiltrating into the soil and we haven't had any real problems with any slides or anything like that."

And while some may find the rain an inconvenience, the water watchers at the East Bay Municipal Utilities District welcome the deluge.

"This storms looking pretty good," said David Briggs, EBMUD's Director of Water Operations. "We'll probably get about two inches locally here in our East Bay watersheds, and probably about a foot of snow up country at about 8,000 feet."

EBMUD'S major water storage facility, Pardee is currently 93 percent full, well above average for this time of year.

The storm ranked a "3" on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts. Click here for weather where you live.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwaterwater conservationrainstormtraffictraffic accidentprepare norcalalameda countycontra costa countyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video