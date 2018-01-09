Two critically injured people were among 15 victims, including a pregnant woman and seven children, taken to hospitals this morning after a school bus collided with two vehicles in El Sobrante, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.Someone called the CHP at 8:11 a.m. to report the collision at San Pablo Dam Road and Lois Lane.The two people in critical condition were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Fire Inspector Steve Aubert said.According to Aubert, the bus driver was pregnant and she was taken to a hospital along with the seven children with minor injuries and for further evaluation.Fire officials initially said the children escaped injury.Aubert said the bus was carrying children from a special education school in Contra Costa County.An adult and two children in another vehicle were also taken to a hospital.Preliminary information from the CHP indicated that oil was in the roadway and it was contained to the road.