FLU

Do not call 911 for the flu

Merced County public health officials say they have being seeing a big demand EMS system due to these calls. (Shutterstock)

MADERA, Calif. --
Merced County Public Health officials say they have been seeing a big demand EMS system due to these calls.

They say these are non-emergency requests, and cause a delay in 911 services for true emergencies.

Health officials say they have been seeing an increase in flu cases earlier than expected this year, and have already hospitalized two people for the flu.

Merced County Health Officer, David Canton said, "If they feel like they're starting to get the flu, or maybe they have the flu don't call 911, call your primary provider. They'll take you in and get you taken care of."

Canton advises people to get vaccinated if they have not yet, and to cover their mouths to avoid spreading the virus.

