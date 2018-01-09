Oakland Unified to help Salvadoran students and their families

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2920453" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Yesterday President Trump announced his administration is ending the Temporary Protection Status Program for nearly 200 thousand Salvadorans in the United States. Today, Oakland Unified reacted by vowing to help those families who may face deportation. (KGO-TV)