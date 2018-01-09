San Jose police shoot person at Metcalf Energy Center

San Jose police shot someone at the Metcalf Power Center on Blanchard Rd. in south San Jose.It happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.The power plant is owned by Calpine Corporation. A company spokesperson tells ABC7 News it was an intruder who was shot."We can confirm that there was an event involving an intruder and local law enforcement at our facility. Our employees are safe and we are cooperating with authorities," said Brett Kerr in an email to ABC7 News.Our partners, The Bay Area News Group, report the intruder was carrying an ax when he was shot and that he was killed.San Jose police have only confirmed that they are investigating an officer involved shooting.