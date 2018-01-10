  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Napa road reopens after driver killed in rockslide

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway 121, also known as Montecito Road, is now open after authorities recovered a driver in a car hit by a tumbling boulder last night. The California Highway Patrol has yet to confirm his identity. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Highway 121, AKA MonticelloRoad, is now open after authorities recovered a driver in a car hit by a tumbling boulder last night. The California Highway Patrol has yet to confirm his identity.

CalTrans says the section of Highway 121 is as safe as it can be for an area prone to rock and mudslides. Officials did not speculate whether wet conditions and a fire-scarred landscape contributed to the tragedy.


The extrication took several hours this morning. CalFire had been to the scene last night, but when they discovered the driver to be deceased, they left him until sunrise due to worries that more rocks might come down.

A tow truck pulled the car up this morning with the body still inside. Crews then had to work further to remove the victim.


A witness told the CHP that he never had a chance and that he likely could not have seen the boulder coming.

Its path begins high up the slope, left a scar in the road where it landed, and disappeared below the Toyota, which came to rest 100 feet beneath the road.

It's a sad story about a solo driver in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rainmudslidefloodingnapa countystormflash floodingrockslideNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video