  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ROBBERY

Spring Branch family held at gunpoint for 45 minutes after letting suspects use restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to a tearful Spring Branch apartment resident who was robbed after thinking she helped a group of people. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A group of robbers stormed inside an apartment in the Spring Branch area, threatening victims with guns and demanding phones and cash.

The ordeal continued for close to 45 minutes, according to the victims.

It happened at the Cancun Apartments off Wirt Road over the weekend.

According to victims, three young women and two men came to the apartment asking to use the bathroom. They left but returned a short time later pounding on the door.

They burst inside and held a gun to one woman on the first floor. Another armed robber made his way upstairs. The victims said their lives were threatened as the robbers demanded money, phones and passwords.

The five robbers escaped, and police are searching for them.

EMBED More News Videos

Is a woman crying at your door a dangerous trick?


Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyapartmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
2 suspects in custody after shootout with Fremont police
1 suspect wounded, another at large after shootout with Fremont Police
3 robbery suspects in custody after chase in San Francisco
Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related
Hills above Marin County searched for home invasion suspects
More robbery
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video