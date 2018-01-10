Bay Area inches closer to higher bridge tolls

The Bay Area moved one step closer to paying higher bridge tolls Wednesday.ABC7 News was in San Francisco when a committee of the Bay Area Toll Oversight Authority approved increasing tolls on bridges by Caltrans.Another vote later this month could put the proposal on the June ballot.Backers plan to use the money to fund transit and highway projects across all nine Bay Area Counties."If voters approve the measure, that allows us to begin selling bonds to finance these projects right away," said John Goodwin of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.If approved, tolls would increase by $1 next year, then twice more in 2022 and finally in 2025.So the rush hour toll at the Bay Bridge eventually would be $9.Money from higher tolls would help BART buy hundreds of railcars to keep up with increasing ridership.