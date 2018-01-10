  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

Bay Area inches closer to higher bridge tolls

EMBED </>More Videos

In a few years, you may be paying $9 to cross the Bay Bridge during rush hours. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area moved one step closer to paying higher bridge tolls Wednesday.

RELATED: Would you pay $9 to cross the Bay Bridge?

ABC7 News was in San Francisco when a committee of the Bay Area Toll Oversight Authority approved increasing tolls on bridges by Caltrans.

Another vote later this month could put the proposal on the June ballot.

Backers plan to use the money to fund transit and highway projects across all nine Bay Area Counties.

RELATED: As traffic increases, lawmakers call for possible new bridge to help Bay Area traffic

"If voters approve the measure, that allows us to begin selling bonds to finance these projects right away," said John Goodwin of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

If approved, tolls would increase by $1 next year, then twice more in 2022 and finally in 2025.

RELATED: Bay Area commuters may have to pay up to ease traffic congestion

So the rush hour toll at the Bay Bridge eventually would be $9.

Money from higher tolls would help BART buy hundreds of railcars to keep up with increasing ridership.

Click here to check out our real-time traffic maps.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about traffic in the Bay Area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmoneytoll boothtoll roadbay bridgegolden gate bridgebridgevotingtown hall meetinglibby schaafmetropolitan transportation commissionOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Would you pay $9 to cross the Bay Bridge?
Bay Area commuters may have to pay for traffic relief
As traffic increases, lawmakers call for possible new bridge
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video