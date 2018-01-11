It was the cry heard around the world, when a metal baton struck elite figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the knee. For the next several days in 1994, the investigation and drama played out as it was ultimately discovered that those responsible for the bizarre attack were connected to rival skater Tonya Harding.With an FBI investigation underway as the 1994 Olympics loomed, Harding's husband, bodyguard and others were implicated in the crime.While Harding did go on to compete in the Olympics that year, the incident ultimately ended her career as a skater, and oddly launched her into mild stardom as a boxer. Since then, she's had a stormy ride in and out of the public eye.Jan. 6, 1994: An assailant clubs Nancy Kerrigan on the right knee with a metal baton in Detroit. Kerrigan's injury forces her to drop out of the skating competition, which Tonya Harding winsJan. 11, 1994: FBI investigates allegation that Harding's bodyguard, Shawn Eckardt, and her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, orchestrated the attack on Kerrigan.Jan. 12, 1994: Eckardt confesses to the FBI, implicating Harding, Gillooly, and two of Eckardt's friends. Authorities arrest Eckardt and Derrick Smith, charging them with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.Jan. 18, 1994: Harding separates from Gillooly. She declares her innocence.Jan 19, 1994: Gillooly turns himself in after an arrest warrant is issued. Gillooly is accused of threatening Harding during their marriage. Harding continues to deny her involvement in the attack on Kerrigan.Jan. 26-27, 1994: Gillooly confesses to the FBI, implicating himself, Harding, Eckardt, Smith and Shane Stant. Harding continues to train for the OlympicsJan. 27, 1994: Harding admits she failed to report things she knew about the assault on Kerrigan.Jan. 31, 1994: Nike pledges $25,000 to help keep Harding in the Olympics.Feb. 1, 1994: Gillooly pleads guilty to racketeering in exchange for a 24-month sentenceFeb. 10, 1994: Harding sues U.S. Olympic Committee to stop a planned hearing to discuss whether she should participate in the Olympics.Feb. 12, 1994: Harding drops her lawsuit, and the Olympic committee decides to cancel its hearing. Harding will skate in the Olympics.Feb. 25, 1994: Kerrigan wins the Olympic silver medal in Norway while Harding, still under investigation by authorities, finishes eighth.March 16, 1994: Harding pleads guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution. A judge places her on probation for three years and orders her to pay $160,000 in fines and contributions. She also agrees to resign from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.May 16, 1994: Smith and Stant plead guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and are led away in handcuffs to begin their 18-month prison sentences.June 30, 1994: Harding is stripped of her 1994 national figure skating title and banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.July 11, 1994: Eckardt is sentenced to 18 months in prison for racketeering.July 13, 1994: Gillooly is sentenced to two years in jail and fined $100,000 for racketeering.Summer 1994: Harding and Gillooly release a sex tapeMarch 1995: Gillooly changes his name to Jeff Stone1995: Harding and her band, the Golden Blades, were booed off the stage in their only performance1995-1996: Harding married her second husband, Michael Smith, in 1995 and divorced in 19961996: Harding appears in low-budget action film "Breakaway"March 2002: Harding faces off with Paula Jones on Fox's "Celebrity Boxing"March 2008: Harding becomes a commentator for TruTVApril 2008: Harding releases a book telling her story, "The Tonya Tapes"June 2010: Harding married Joseph Jens PriceFebruary 2011: Harding gives birth to a son named GordonDecember 2017: Harding, who now prefers to go by Tonya Price, walks the red carpet at the premiere of "I, Tonya," after reportedly consulting on the biographical film.