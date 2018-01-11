Anything for Selenas!
A new show inspired by late Tejano star Selena could be coming to the small screen.
"Variety" reports that ABC has green-lighted a pilot episode produced by Selena's family.
The show will be about Alex Guerra, a pop star who drifts away from her Texas roots but comes back home after a crisis.
There is no word on if or when the series will air.
