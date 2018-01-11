  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
SELENA

Reports: Show inspired by late Tejano star Selena coming to ABC

ABC working on show inspired by Selena

Anything for Selenas!

A new show inspired by late Tejano star Selena could be coming to the small screen.

"Variety" reports that ABC has green-lighted a pilot episode produced by Selena's family.

The show will be about Alex Guerra, a pop star who drifts away from her Texas roots but comes back home after a crisis.

There is no word on if or when the series will air.

