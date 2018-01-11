Daly City police issue warning after coyote sightings



Haze the animal to help it retain a fear of humans by being as big and loud as possible, shouting in a deep, loud and aggressive voice

Wave your arms and throw small objects toward the coyote (to scare, not injure)

Maintain eye contact, which makes the coyote uncomfortable and timid.

If the coyote continues to approach, do not run or turn your back, but continue to exaggerate the gestures while backing away slowly and leaving the area

Daly City police are warning residents to be careful after several coyotes were spotted.A woman who lives on Southridge Way captured images from her window and sent them to police.Rainy weather typically leads to an increase rodents, which are the main meal of coyotes.Daly City police said these latest sightings have been in the Southern Hills neighborhood.