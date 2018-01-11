  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
NFL

Man says he was brutally beaten by player's family at Rams game

EMBED </>More Videos

Thirteen-year-old Yasmine Romero is traumatized by the violence that left her father bloodied and bruised after the Rams playoff game. (Henry Romero)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Thirteen-year-old Yasmine Romero is traumatized by the violence that left her father bloodied and bruised after the Rams playoff game.

"I felt three big men hitting me. Hit me in the head back of the neck and in my face," said Henry Romero.

The brutal beating left Romero with a fractured eye socket, stitches in his forehead and deep disappointment with his treasured team.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection with brutal bathroom beating at 49ers game

The trouble erupted when father and daughter walked down to see the players and take some pictures. They say security asked them to move because they were escorting people out who were sitting in the Rams family section.

"The lady behind him, I don't know who it was. We have an idea of who, but (she) kind of started arguing with me. 'You need to move. We're the player's family.'"

Words were exchanged before Romero and his daughter started to walk back to their seats, then they say the fists started to fly.

RELATED: Bryan Stow talks about bullying at San Mateo's Hillsdale High School

"For her to lunge at me, I was completely caught off guard and that's when she was pushed down. I just went to kind of protect myself," Romero said.

The 13-year-old was also hit in the melee as the three men started punching Romero.

The family of five -- all die-hard fans and season ticket holders -- say the suspects were quickly escorted out by security, leaving Romero bleeding in the stands.
The family has filed a police report and the LAPD is now investigating.

RELATED: Police search for 49ers fans accused of attacking Vikings fan at Levi's Stadium

In a statement, the Rams said. "We are aware of an incident following our game and we are working with authorities to determine exactly what happened."

The family says they want the suspects held accountable.

RELATED: Video shows scuffle between fan, security at Levi's Stadium

"I want justice for my husband and our family," Karina Romero, Henry's wife, said.

Romero said he's frustrated that the suspects weren't held at the game and that police weren't called.

"I felt abandoned by not only the security personnel, but the Rams themselves," Romero said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimefightsportslos angeles ramsnflviolenceinvestigationsouthern californiaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL
Raiders add WR Jordy Nelson and RB Doug Martin, cut WR Michael Crabtree
Rashaan Melvin leaves Colts for Raiders in free agency
Richard Sherman: Pete Carroll's message to team became stale
Eric Reid says owners haven't signed him because of protests
Raiders beef up defense with addition of Tahir Whitehead, Marcus Gilchrist
More nfl
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video