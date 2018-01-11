Marin Housing Authority rescinds eviction notice on 98-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter'

This is the eviction notice charging 98-year-old Annie Smalls to leave her Marin public housing. Her granddaughters are fighting for her right to stay. https://t.co/qDf0ez0ETa pic.twitter.com/jOPf7eN9Zz — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 12, 2018

The granddaughters of a 98-year-old Rosie the Riveter are fighting her eviction, but Marin Housing said she needs to be moved for health and safety reasons."She's a person that has done some good for our community and for our country 'cause she's a Rosie," said Juanita Edward, in the living room of her grandmother's Marin City Unit.In black and white pictures you can see Annie Small chin high, flanked by her two brothers and as tough as the rivets used during WWII. She moved to the Bay Area from Louisiana in her early 20's, worked as a Rosie during the war, raised children, grandchildren, and more than 30 foster children.But at 98 years old she's tired and ill."Her mindset is this is where I'm going to live out my last days," explained Fatema Marcus, another of Small's granddaughters.The granddaughters say Marin Housing has been working to move Small since last June, but she wants to stay in her unit at Golden Gate Village in Marin City.Up until a stint in the hospital and acute care facility this fall Small was living independently. Since returning home she's had a caregiver 24/7 according to the granddaughters.Then last month Edward and Marcus received an eviction notice."I couldn't believe it. I was shocked," said Edward.Small's lived in the two-story, three-bedroom, one-bath unit for 45 years. The bedrooms and bathroom are on the second floor. The Marin Housing Authority says it's a safety concern and has been trying to move her into a single level unit."We haven't let her know that she has had a 30-day notice. We haven't told her that, that would just crush her," said Marcus.Small stays in a hospital bed in the living room on the first floor of the unit. While ABC 7 News Reporter Katie Utehs interviewed Small's granddaughters, she mostly slept and appeared frail. Her caregiver says she's bedridden and fighting a respiratory illness.Small's granddaughters contacted a tenants' rights attorney who addressed the housing commission this week. He says previous housing authority leadership promised elderly and frail tenants they'd never be forced to move."We believe that the Marin Housing Authority should honor that protection by backing off and rescinding the 30 day notice," said Paul Cohen, an attorney who specializes in tenant's rights.Marin Housing's Executive Director Lewis Jordan tells ABC 7 the issue has always been about Small's health and safety. Jordan says his office received several letters from outside agencies expressing concerns about Small's use of the stairs. The eviction notice outlines the agency's efforts to work with the family to place Small in a unit more compatible for her needs."There are five caregivers that come in around the clock so she is taken care of," said Edward.Jordan says the agency is eager to work with the family to keep her in her current unit. He's concerned the stress of a move may be more detrimental than beneficial. The granddaughters, Housing Authority, and attorneys are scheduled to talk in person next Tuesday.Marin Housing Authority rescinded the eviction notice Thursday evening.