  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victim with timeshare membership

EMBED </>More Videos

Dealing with life's problems can be stressful, but doubly so for those who lost their homes in the North Bay wildfires. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has the story of one longtime homeowner whose plea for help received a boost from us. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Dealing with life's problems can be stressful, but doubly so for those who lost their homes in the North Bay wildfires. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has the story of one longtime homeowner whose plea for help received a boost from us.

RELATED: Tips for rebuilding homes to current city, county codes

This is minor, when you've just lost your home of 30 years, every bit helps.

Santa Rosa resident, Lynn Gleeson, laid down pebbles in her garden just hours before the fire broke out.

It's about the only thing that survived the devastation of three months ago. But through it all, she finds a glimmer of hope.

"I was getting a membership bill again saying I was late, it was like what, I thought I paid my membership," said Gleeson.

It was at that moment that Gleeson realized her mistake. She had mistakenly applied her payment for her timeshare in Sedona towards extending her unused points another year. The is video from the Sedona Chamber of Commerce.

Her membership fees were left unpaid. Gleeson asked RCI to re-apply her previous payment to her membership instead.

She said the customer service representative resisted, asking her for documentation.

That documentation, unfortunately, had been reduced to ashes.

"I said I'm sorry. I made an error. It was on my part. All I'm trying to do is correct it to maintain my membership," shares Gleeson.

RELATED: North Bay fire victims may live in toxic debris zone

Three phone calls later, her problem remained unresolved. So, she contacted 7 On Your Side.

"The whole reason why I wasn't willing to pay for the membership on top of the points was I didn't have any more money left over," she admits.

We reached out to RCI, and it promptly came through.

"They took the points and they converted it into the membership, and I think I ended up getting the points as well," said Gleeson.

It was a nice bonus at a time she could really use one.

"Thank you very much. It was a great help," said Gleeson.

We asked RCI multiple times for a comment for this story, but they did not get back to us by the time this story was published.

Produced by Randall Yip

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirefighterswildfire7 On Your Sidemoneyconsumerconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video