7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victim with timeshare membership

Dealing with life's problems can be stressful, but doubly so for those who lost their homes in the North Bay wildfires. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has the story of one longtime homeowner whose plea for help received a boost from us.This is minor, when you've just lost your home of 30 years, every bit helps.Santa Rosa resident, Lynn Gleeson, laid down pebbles in her garden just hours before the fire broke out.It's about the only thing that survived the devastation of three months ago. But through it all, she finds a glimmer of hope."I was getting a membership bill again saying I was late, it was like what, I thought I paid my membership," said Gleeson.It was at that moment that Gleeson realized her mistake. She had mistakenly applied her payment for her timeshare in Sedona towards extending her unused points another year. The is video from the Sedona Chamber of Commerce.Her membership fees were left unpaid. Gleeson asked RCI to re-apply her previous payment to her membership instead.She said the customer service representative resisted, asking her for documentation.That documentation, unfortunately, had been reduced to ashes."I said I'm sorry. I made an error. It was on my part. All I'm trying to do is correct it to maintain my membership," shares Gleeson.Three phone calls later, her problem remained unresolved. So, she contacted 7 On Your Side."The whole reason why I wasn't willing to pay for the membership on top of the points was I didn't have any more money left over," she admits.We reached out to RCI, and it promptly came through."They took the points and they converted it into the membership, and I think I ended up getting the points as well," said Gleeson.It was a nice bonus at a time she could really use one."Thank you very much. It was a great help," said Gleeson.We asked RCI multiple times for a comment for this story, but they did not get back to us by the time this story was published.