PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump s***hole comment

The political fallout has been swift and widespread regarding President Donald Trump's comments inside the Oval Office Thursday. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The political fallout has been swift and widespread regarding President Donald Trump's comments inside the Oval Office Thursday. The President was holding a meeting on immigration where he learned of a plan for Haitians and some people from Africa.

RELATED: Trump -- 'Why allow immigrants from shithole countries?'

He used a vulgarity to describe those countries.

After hearing about an immigration plan that includes protections for people from Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries, Trump reportedly said, "Why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries come here?"

The White House is not denying Trump's profane remarks.

"The question he asked was very rhetorical -- why are we taking people from countries that produce high incidences of illness, and in some cases, violence," said San Francisco Hispanic Republicans Chairman Leo Lacayo.

Lacayo believes it was just Trump showing his New York upbringing. "Would I use this terminology -- no, but I'm not the president," he said.

However, the Bay Area Haiti Action Committee says there's no justification for Mr. Trump's attack.

RELATED: 5 Mexican states get US 'do not travel' warning

"We think it's totally disgusting what he said," Charlie Hinton from the Haiti Action Committee told ABC7 News. "We think its a reflection of his mindset, his racism, his white supremacy."

California Congressman Mark DeSaulnier also weighed in. "It's loathsome. I'm not a supporter of the president," he said. "I'm not a fan."

Trump's Twitter account has been noticeably silent about the subject, although many others, including Senator Dianne Feinstein, have used social media to denounce his words.

She called his comments disgusting.

Some people want an apology.

Hinton wants more. "Really, he should resign from office," he added.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about President Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformdacaPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worlddianne feinsteinrepublicansdemocratsWashington DC
