  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Rescuers return to Bay Area after heartbreaking SoCal mudslide mission

EMBED </>More Videos

California National Guard members based at Moffett Field returned from Southern California Thursday night. They spent the past three days rescuing survivors from the mudslides. (KGO-TV)

by Janine de La Vega
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California National Guard members based at Moffett Field returned from Southern California Thursday night. They spent the past three days rescuing survivors from the mudslides.

RELATED: Mudslides prove their destructive power in Santa Barbara County

It's been a long three days for Senior Airman Ryan Guerra. He and five other members of the 129th rescue wing based at Moffett Field just returned from seeing people in Southern California lose everything.

"It was devastating, you could see basically the mudslide and the effects of the mudslide resulting in cars through second-story windows, roofs that were ripped off homes," Guerra said.

He and his team were in a HH60 Pavehawk helicopter flying above the destruction. The mud was deep, thick, and wet. This forced them to be strategic in finding places to land so they would not get stuck.

VIDEO: What to do if a mudslide hits
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC says landslides and debris flows result in 25 to 50 deaths a year in the United States. Here's what you can do to keep you and your family safe.


Guerra sat looking out the window, surveying the damage and looking for survivors. They spotted dozens and ended up rescuing three.

"There were tears in their eyes, thanking us for at least being out there and trying to sort out what was going on," Guerra added.

It was challenging, and at times Guerra described the scene as a mass confusion. But he and his team stayed focused.

"I just think that could have been our family down there," said Guerra. "It gets to you a little bit. But you can't let it get to you. You're here to do a job and they're relying on you to do that mission."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the mudslides.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rescuemudslideweathernational guardCalifornia National Guardsearchsearch and rescueSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video